Car splits in half in deadly Diamond Bar collision

Authorities said one person was killed in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Diamond Bar, near the Pomona border, overnight.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding the crash that occurred at the intersection of W. Mission Boulevard and W. Temple Avenue, just east of the 57 Freeway.

Arriving first responders said one of the vehicles had split in half.

One person was declared at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire paramedics and at least one other person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown.

What we don't know:

The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released by officials.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision and the cause of the horrific crash remains under investigation.