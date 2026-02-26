Suspect on the loose after deadly Compton hit-and-run

The Brief A person was struck and killed in Compton Wednesay night, officials said. The driver left the scene and did not stop to help. Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.



Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Compton on Wednesday night.

What we know:

LASD deputies were called to the intersection of North Alameda and East Dixon streets just before 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect drove away from the scene and did not attempt to help the victim.

What we don't know:

Information about a possible suspect was not available. The name of the victim has not been released.