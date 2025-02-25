3-car crash on 110 Freeway leaves 1 dead

One person was killed following an overnight crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 25.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway, near Slauson Avenue, just after 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

CHP officials said a white van, a Toyota Prius and a third vehicle were involved in the collision. The van was blocking the HOV lane, CHP Officer Sergio Garcia said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A SigAlert was issued on the two fast track lanes and the first three lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway for the early stages of the investigation.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.