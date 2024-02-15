Deadly 10 Freeway crash in Rosemead triggers major traffic delays

A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in the Rosemead area has shut down some westbound lanes Thursday morning, triggering significant traffic delays for the morning commute.

It happened around 3:35 a.m. near San Gabriel Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

That's where responding officers found the victim, a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details regarding the crash were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic remais heavy and is backed up close to the 605 Freeway in the El Monte area, SkyFOX video shows. Drivers are strongly urged to find alternate routes.

City News Service contributed to this report.