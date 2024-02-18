NASCAR Daytona 500 race postponed to Monday due to rain; what fans need to know

It's official: the Daytona 500 has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 19, due to inclement weather, NASCAR announced Sunday morning. The race will now be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which was also postponed to Monday.

It marks the first-ever Monday double-header at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR said.

The Daytona 500 was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, rainy weather across Florida threatened those plans because the racetrack itself has to be completely dry.

It should be noted that this isn't the first Daytona 500 that's been impacted by rain, and it probably won't be the last. Three of the last 10 races in February (2014, 2020 and 2021) were wet ones. That weather caused the 2014 and 2021 races to be delayed, and the 2020 race to be postponed.

When will the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Daytona 500 races start on Monday?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 is scheduled to begin on Monday at 11 a.m. It will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The parking lots will open at 7 a.m., while the venue gates, hospitality, and Hardrock Bet Fanzone will open at 10 a.m.

The Daytona 500 race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday.

What happens to my tickets?

According to NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway, tickets purchased for the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race will be honored on Monday. Ticket holders will get priority seating until the completion of the race.

After the race, fans with tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series – and who do not have tickets to the Daytona 500 – will have to exit the grandstands following the completion of the first race.

Fans who have Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone will be allowed to attend both races, according to NASCAR.

Fans looking to purchase or sell reserved tickets to the Daytona 500 have been told to visit SeatGeek, the official ticket partner for the Daytona 500, according to a news release.

What do the parking lots, fanzone, venue gates open on Monday?

According to Daytona International Speedway, the parking lots will open at 7 a.m. The Midway will open at 9 a.m., followed by the venue gates, Fanzone, and hospitality at 10 a.m.

Daytona 500: Where and how to watch on FOX

Those attending the venue will obviously watch the entire race from Daytona International Speedway.

However, for those watching at home, there are a number of ways to watch the Daytona 500, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Monday: