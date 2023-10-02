'Dawson's Creek' alum Joshua Jackson, wife Jodie Turner-Smith divorcing after 4 years of marriage

article

Joshua Jackson's wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the former "Dawson's Creek" star on Monday.

Turner-Smith filed the dissolution of marriage in a Los Angeles court, listing the cause as "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was Sept. 13, and Turner-Smith requested joint custody in the documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The pair were last spotted together on Sept. 9, celebrating Turner-Smith's 37th birthday.

The "Anne Boleyn" star and Jackson seemingly did not have a prenuptial agreement, but Turner-Smith requested the court's ability to award spousal support to either party be terminated.

Representatives for both Turner-Smith and Jackson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jackson married Turner-Smith in 2019 after meeting at an event in Los Angeles.

The two welcomed their first child together , a daughter named Juno, in 2020.

Before meeting Turner-Smith, Jackson had a 10-year-long relationship with actress Diana Kruger. The couple never married, and Jackson said it was "partially" to do with age.

(L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

"Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life," Jackson previously told The Sunday Times about his marriage to Turner-Smith. "If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married."

Jackson admitted he tried to keep his relationship with Turner-Smith "casual" in the beginning, but ultimately the two grew close.

"In the beginning, we did this dance with each other, like, ‘Oh, this is casual.’ Except that we’d spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time," he said.

Jackson gained fame in the film "The Mighty Ducks" and later on TV's "Dawson's Creek."

Meanwhile, Turner-Smith's breakout moment came as she was portraying Sgt. Azima Kandie on "The Last Ship."

