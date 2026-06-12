David Beckham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief Former British soccer icon David Beckham will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today in the sports entertainment category. The ceremony outside Ovation Hollywood will feature speeches from Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, and his long-time friend, Tom Cruise. The event perfectly coincides with the start of U.S. play in the World Cup, celebrating Beckham's entertainment and production contributions through Studio 99.



Retired soccer star David Beckham will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, taking his place in the newly established sports entertainment category.

What we know:

David Beckham is being awarded the 2,849th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The honor recognizes his significant contributions to the entertainment world, specifically through his founding of Studio 99. The content studio specializes in developing and producing premium documentary features, series, and formats for prominent global networks and streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. outside the Ovation Hollywood shopping complex.

Beckham's wife, pop star turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and his longtime friend, actor Tom Cruise, are both confirmed to speak at the event. Cruise and Beckham have maintained a close friendship since 2007, the year Beckham initially signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Dig deeper:

The sports entertainment category itself was established in 2021 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to honor individuals—rather than entire teams or sports-affiliated organizations—who demonstrate a "longevity of excellence" and make an impact on the entertainment industry. Beckham is the fourth individual to receive this honor.

The previous recipients are:

Michael Strahan (2023): New York Giants Hall of Fame defensive end turned "Good Morning America" co-anchor.

Carl Weathers (Posthumous): The late Oakland Raiders player who spent nearly 50 years acting, famously portraying Apollo Creed in the first four "Rocky" movies.

Billie Jean King (2025): Tennis legend and pioneer for women's sports and equality.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, spoke on the reasoning behind the selection.

"David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup," Martinez told City News Service, highlighting his role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on global culture.

What's next:

Following the morning ceremony, public attention shifts toward the pitch as the U.S. men's soccer team begins its highly anticipated play in the World Cup tournament later in the day.

What you can do:

Fans planning to attend the star unveiling in person are asked by event organizers to gather at the southwest corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Martinez advised attendees to show their spirit by wearing their favorite soccer jersey, while emphasizing safety precautions such as applying sunscreen and staying well-hydrated throughout the morning event.