California ICE shooting: Officers shoot alleged gang member near 5 Freeway

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The Brief ICE officers shot someone in Patterson, Calif., leading to the partial closure of the 5 Freeway in Stanislaus County, the sheriff announced on Tuesday. ICE described the person as Carlos Ivan Mendoza, an "18th Street" gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder. Mendoza was taken to the hospital.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Tuesday shot a man they described as an alleged gang member wanted for questioning in connection to a murder in Patterson, Calif., leading to the partial closure of the 5 Freeway in Stanislaus County.

What we know:

In a statement, ICE Director Todd Lyons identified the man the officers shot as Carlos Ivan Mendoza, an "18th Street" gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder.

Lyons did not state when the murder occurred or who was killed, and a spokesman for the agency did not return comment seeking those details.

More on the 18th Street Gang

Dig deeper:

The US Department of Justice considers the 18th Street gang Los Angeles's largest street gang, with members hailing from the United States, Mexico and Central America.

As officers approached the car, Mendoza "weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over," according to Lyons.

ICE officers "fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public," Lyons said.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital.

Lyons said the operation to find Mendoza was targeted.

Efforts to speak to Mendoza or determine if he had an attorney or family were not immediately successful, and therefore hearing his side of the story was impossible on Tuesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that no local law enforcement was involved in the incident. The sheriff reported the situation at about 8:30 a.m.

Follwing the shooting, the on and off ramps on I-5 and Sperry Avenue were closed, and were expected to be closed for the remainder of the day.

The area is near Love's truck stop, where a woman there declined to comment. There are also several gas stations and fast food restaurants nearby.

Patterson is located in the Central Valley, 30 miles southeast of Tracy, and is known as the "Apricot Capital of the World."

Big picture view:

While the situations are unrelated, ICE officers shot and killed two American citizens – Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in Minneapolis in January, sparking widespread protests across the country.

In both those cases, then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the citizens as being agressive "domestic terrorists," which turned out, according to video and eyewitnesses not to be true.

ICE is also responsible for the shooting death of Keith Porter in Los Angeles.

RELATED COVERAGE: Keith Porter: Family demands arrest of off-duty ICE agent in Northridge father’s fatal shooting

The Source: This story was written with information from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, federal officials, and previous reporting.



