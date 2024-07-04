Danny Trejo involved in fight during LA 4th of July parade: TMZ report

Actor Danny Trejo was reportedly involved in a fight that broke out during a 4th of July parade in Los Angeles Thursday morning, according to a report from TMZ.

It happened at the Sunland-Tujunga 4th of July Parade. TMZ reported that Trejo had his vintage car at the parade, and the "Machete" actor got angry when the car was hit by a water balloon. That's when he got out of the car and confronted the people who threw the balloon.

That's when the fight broke out. Video from TMZ showed multiple people having to hold Trejo back, while others could be heard shouting, begging that the fight would end because of the nearby children. Other people were seen in the video pulling people from the fight, including one person who appeared to be holding another person in a chokehold.

The fight ended quickly, however.

Police told TMZ that officers did receive a radio call about a fight at the parade, but the crowd had dispersed by the time officers got there, so no one was arrested.

Speaking to TMZ, Trejo called the water balloon "childish," and called the people who threw it at him "cowards." He added that the people who threw the balloon were likely in their 30s.

Earlier this week, Trejo announced the death of his beloved chihuahua, 16-year-old Dixie.

"Hold your babies tight for me please," Trejo wrote in an Instagram post on June 30, mourning the dog. "Today I lost my little Dixie Wixie."