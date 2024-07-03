Danny Trejo announces death of beloved chihuahua Dixie

It's a heartbreak that every current and former pet owners can relate to: saying goodbye to their beloved fur babies.

Danny Trejo took to social media to announce the death of his chihuahua Dixie, who was 16.

"Hold your babies tight for me please. Today I lost my little Dixie Wixie," the actor wrote on June 30.

Days after his beloved pup's death, Trejo told TMZ that Dixie's presence would catch his fans off-guard due to the fact that the public assumed the actor would be around bigger or more intimidating dogs.

"Dixie was the smallest dog, but she actually ruled the house," Trejo said. "She would go outside and the other dogs would fade away."