Person struck by police gunfire in gated Dana Point condo complex
DANA POINT, Calif. - A woman was taken to an area hospital following a shooting involving Orange County deputies in Dana Point early Friday morning.
What we know:
An investigation was underway after a person was shot by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Around 4:10 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare call near Ritz Point Drive and Camino del Avion after receiving a call from someone who reported hearing a woman screaming.
A short time after deputies arrived at the scene, a confrontation occurred leading up to a deputy-involved shooting.
One person was taken to an area hospital.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. It's unclear who was shot and their condition is unknown.
The Source: Information from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.