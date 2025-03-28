Expand / Collapse search

Person struck by police gunfire in gated Dana Point condo complex

By
Published  March 28, 2025 8:02am PDT
Dana Point
FOX 11

Shooting investigation underway in Dana Point

One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in Dana Point.

The Brief

    • The Orange County Sheriff's Department received calls about a woman heard screaming in Dana Point. 
    • Shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, a confrontation occurred. 
    • One person was wounded and taken to an area hospital. 

DANA POINT, Calif. - A woman was taken to an area hospital following a shooting involving Orange County deputies in Dana Point early Friday morning. 

What we know:

An investigation was underway after a person was shot by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Around 4:10 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare call near Ritz Point Drive and Camino del Avion after receiving a call from someone who reported hearing a woman screaming.

A short time after deputies arrived at the scene, a confrontation occurred leading up to a deputy-involved shooting. 

One person was taken to an area hospital.

No deputies were injured in the incident. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. It's unclear who was shot and their condition is unknown. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Source: Information from the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Dana PointCrime and Public SafetyOrange County