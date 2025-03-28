Person struck by police gunfire in gated Dana Point condo complex

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Department received calls about a woman heard screaming in Dana Point. Shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, a confrontation occurred. One person was wounded and taken to an area hospital.



A woman was taken to an area hospital following a shooting involving Orange County deputies in Dana Point early Friday morning.

What we know:

An investigation was underway after a person was shot by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Around 4:10 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare call near Ritz Point Drive and Camino del Avion after receiving a call from someone who reported hearing a woman screaming.

A short time after deputies arrived at the scene, a confrontation occurred leading up to a deputy-involved shooting.

One person was taken to an area hospital.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. It's unclear who was shot and their condition is unknown.

