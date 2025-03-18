OC deputy stabbed in the neck, suspect on the run

An Orange County Sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the neck by a man in San Clemente.

Deputies are now searching for that suspect who they say is a known tranistent to their department.

What we know:

The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Avenida Estacion and Calle de Los Molinos.

Sgt. Matthew Parrish with the Orange County Sheriff's Department said the deputy was doing routine homeless outreach near the San Clemente Beach Trail when she was stabbed in the neck while talking with a homeless person she knew.

About 30 minutes later, she radioed for help. Deputies found her in the parking lot and rendered aid.

She suffered a one-inch laceration to her neck. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, and she is expected to be OK.

The department released an image of the man, but have not released his name. They say he was last seen running towards a storm drain near Avenida Pico and El Camino Real.

He was only described as a white male in his mid 30s with brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard, approximately 5'10" and 164 lbs. He was seen wearing a black jacket and dark-colored pants.

If seen, people are urged to call 911.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the stabbing.