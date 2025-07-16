Dale Fire spreads quickly in Riverside County, evacuations ordered
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews are battling a spreading wildfire in Riverside County that's burned hundreds of acres in just a few hours.
What we know:
The Dale Fire started around noon on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire, near Lugo Road and Highway 371 in Aguangua. Original reports said that the fire started as two separate fires, the Dale Fire and the Bradford Fire.
Cal Fire originally reported the Dale Fire at about 20 acres. In just a few hours, the fire spread to more than 300 acres.
Evacuations
Dale Fire Evacuations as of 2:30 p.m. on July 16, 2025.
Why you should care:
Officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings because of the Dale Fire.
An up-to-date map of evacuation zones can be found by tapping or clicking here.
Evacuation Orders
Evacuation orders are in effect in the following zones:
- RVC-TULE1
- RVC-TULE2
- RVC-TULE4
- RVC-TULE6
- RVC-TULE7
- RVC-TULE8
- RVC-2327
- RVC-LAKERIVERSIDEESTATES4
- RVC-TABLEMT4
- RVC-TABLEMT5
- CBI-CAHUILLA-1
Evacuation Warnings
Evacuation warnings are in effect in the following areas:
- RVC-TULE3
- RVC-TULE5
- RVC-2369
- RVC-2280-B
- RVC-TABLEMT3
- RVC-TABLEMT6
- NORTH of Tule Peak Road
- WEST of Eagle Nest Court
- SOUTH of Highway 371
- EAST of Bradford Hills Road
Care Center
A care and center has been established at the Anza Community Center at 56630 Highway 371 in Anza.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story is from Cal Fire.