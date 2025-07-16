Dale Fire spreads quickly in Riverside County, evacuations ordered

article

The Brief The Dale Fire broke out near Aguanga in Riverside County on Wednesday. The fire has burned more than 220 acres in just a few hours. Evacuations have been ordered in large parts of Riverside County east of Lake Riverside.



Fire crews are battling a spreading wildfire in Riverside County that's burned hundreds of acres in just a few hours.

What we know:

The Dale Fire started around noon on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire, near Lugo Road and Highway 371 in Aguangua. Original reports said that the fire started as two separate fires, the Dale Fire and the Bradford Fire.

Cal Fire originally reported the Dale Fire at about 20 acres. In just a few hours, the fire spread to more than 300 acres.

Evacuations

Dale Fire Evacuations as of 2:30 p.m. on July 16, 2025.

Why you should care:

Officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings because of the Dale Fire.

An up-to-date map of evacuation zones can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders are in effect in the following zones:

RVC-TULE1

RVC-TULE2

RVC-TULE4

RVC-TULE6

RVC-TULE7

RVC-TULE8

RVC-2327

RVC-LAKERIVERSIDEESTATES4

RVC-TABLEMT4

RVC-TABLEMT5

CBI-CAHUILLA-1

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation warnings are in effect in the following areas:

RVC-TULE3

RVC-TULE5

RVC-2369

RVC-2280-B

RVC-TABLEMT3

RVC-TABLEMT6

NORTH of Tule Peak Road

WEST of Eagle Nest Court

SOUTH of Highway 371

EAST of Bradford Hills Road

Care Center

A care and center has been established at the Anza Community Center at 56630 Highway 371 in Anza.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.