Daddy Stroller Social Club raising awareness for dads facing postpartum depression

The Brief Daddy Stroller Social Club is working to raise awareness about paternal postpartum depression while providing fathers with community support and resources. Los Angeles chapter representative Kareem Edwards says the organization helped him overcome postpartum depression and inspired him to support other fathers facing similar challenges. Through workshops, wellness walks and community events, the group aims to help fathers feel supported and better equipped to care for themselves and their families.



Fatherhood can be one of life’s greatest joys, but for some dads, it can also come with challenges many people don’t talk about.

That’s the mission behind Daddy Stroller Social Club, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about paternal postpartum depression while creating a supportive community where fathers can connect, learn and grow together.

While maternal mental health has received increasing attention in recent years, organizers say many fathers silently struggle with emotional, psychological and identity challenges after the birth of a child, often without the language or support needed to navigate them.

Los Angeles chapter representative Kareem Edwards knows those challenges firsthand.

"I personally had it. I had a severe case," Edwards said of postpartum depression. "I had to change careers because I prioritized my family."

Edwards says he later found Daddy Stroller Social Club and credits the organization with helping him better understand what he was experiencing.

"I luckily found a social group shortly after that, and I received the knowledge I needed," he said. "It saved my marriage, and now we’re healthy and happy."

That experience is what motivates him to help other fathers find support before they reach a breaking point.

According to Edwards, many dads are dealing with stress, anxiety and emotional challenges they may not fully recognize or know how to express.

"We want fathers to be able to identify those trigger points and recognize the issues they’re facing," he said. "Just having that information and knowledge handy is important."

The organization provides workshops, community gatherings, wellness resources and opportunities for fathers to connect with one another. Edwards says one of the most valuable parts of the group is the sense of brotherhood it creates.

"Being able to open up to one another, being able to pull resources and information from fathers who may have already experienced it — that knowledge, that brotherhood and that understanding are what we’re creating," he said.

The impact of that support can extend far beyond the fathers who participate.

Edwards recalls speaking with an Uber driver after a recent workshop who became emotional when he learned about the organization’s mission.

"He expressed to me that if he had something like Daddy Stroller Social Club while raising his five kids, his marriage might have been different," Edwards said. "He would’ve had a better understanding of the struggles he was dealing with."

Upcoming events

Daddy Stroller Social Club hosts events throughout the year designed to bring fathers and their children together while promoting wellness and mental health awareness.

Monthly stride meetups

Stroller-based wellness walks that encourage movement, connection and conversation among fathers.

Upcoming dates include:

July 18

August 1

September 12

October 31

November 28

December 12

Recent events included a partnership gathering with Momcozy in Beverly Hills that connected new and expecting parents with resources and family-focused activities, as well as a Father’s Day celebration with WonderFold featuring healthy refreshments and a stroller giveaway.

Organizers say their goal is simple: create a space where fathers feel seen, supported and equipped with the tools they need to care for themselves and their families.

For more information about Daddy Stroller Social Club, upcoming events and available resources, click here.