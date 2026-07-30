CHP pursuit ends in deadly Pomona crash after driver slams into tree

The Brief Juan Rios was killed early Wednesday after fleeing CHP officers and crashing into a tree in Pomona. The pursuit began around 1:35 a.m. in Victorville when officers spotted a Nissan Altima driving on the 15 Freeway with its headlights off. The chase ended around 2:15 a.m. when the vehicle lost control after hitting railroad tracks and slammed into a tree near Towne and Bonita avenues.



A high-speed pursuit of a driver wanted for a traffic violation ended in Pomona after the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The incident began around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive in the Victorville area.

California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a Nissan Altima after observing the vehicle traveling without its headlights on.

The driver refused to stop, leading CHP officers and local deputies on a pursuit down the freeway along the westbound 10.

Video captured during the chase shows several law enforcement cruisers with flashing lights and sirens following the dark vehicle as it sped down the freeway.

The chase came to an end around 2:15 a.m. in Pomona.

According to a CHP officer at the location, the car was traveling northbound on Towne Avenue when it crossed railroad tracks, causing the driver to lose control.

The sedan slammed driver's-side first into a tree outside an apartment building near Towne and Bonita avenues.

The impact crushed the blue sedan, and the driver was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later identified the driver as 30-year-old Juan Rios.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling when it hit the railroad tracks or if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.