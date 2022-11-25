Dad of Blaze Bernstein, college student killed in apparent hate crime, explains how giving is key to happiness

The holidays are seen as a time of giving and one Orange County dad says that is the key to happiness.

FOX 11 was joined by Gideon Bernstein, whose son was murdered in an apparent hate crime, to share how he finds happiness during a time of grief.

We've profiled the Bernstein family in the past, particularly to discuss their movement, Blaze it Forward, to honor their son Blaze Bernstein. On Friday, Gideon Bernstein stopped by the Special Report to discuss his book Giving: A Handbook to Happiness for the Modern Philanthropist. The book provides insights to inspire people to make giving a part of their lives.