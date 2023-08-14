DA in Georgia gives Donald Trump deadline on when to surrender

A district attorney in Georgia is giving former President Donald Trump until August 25 to turn himself in.

The DA, Fani Willis, issued the deadline to Trump and 18 others during Monday's grand jury indictment. Trump is being indicted by the Southern state after the ex-Commander in Chief was accused of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Monday night's indictment marked the fourth criminal case to be brought against Trump.

Others listed in the indictment include Rudy Guiliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenn Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trvian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham, Scott Grahama Hall, and Misty Hampton (Emily Misty Hayes).

Each face multiple counts, but share a single count among them: Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

