Traffic stop in Cypress leads to major drug bust
CYPRESS, Calif. - A routine traffic stop in Cypress led to the arrest of a driver with an outstanding felony warrant, officials said.
What we know:
Officers with the Cypress Police Department conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. During the search of his vehicle, authorities found:
- Over 4 pounds of methamphetamine
- 6 ounces of fentanyl powder
- 6 ounces of heroin
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- Several hundred counterfeit fentanyl
- Adderall and Xanax pills
Additionally, dozens of rounds of ammunition and over $7,500 were seized.
The suspect was arrested for various felony narcotics and weapons violations and was booked into the Orange County Jail.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Cypress PD)
The Source: Information and photos provided by the Cypress Police Department.