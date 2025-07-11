Expand / Collapse search

Traffic stop in Cypress leads to major drug bust

By
Published  July 11, 2025 12:43pm PDT
Cypress
CYPRESS, Calif. - A routine traffic stop in Cypress led to the arrest of a driver with an outstanding felony warrant, officials said. 

What we know:


Officers with the Cypress Police Department conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. During the search of his vehicle, authorities found:

  • Over 4 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 6 ounces of fentanyl powder
  • 6 ounces of heroin
  • Psilocybin mushrooms
  • Several hundred counterfeit fentanyl
  •  Adderall and Xanax pills

Additionally, dozens of rounds of ammunition and over $7,500 were seized.

The suspect was arrested for various felony narcotics and weapons violations and was booked into the Orange County Jail.

The Source: Information and photos provided by the Cypress Police Department. 

