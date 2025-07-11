Traffic stop in Cypress leads to major drug bust

A routine traffic stop in Cypress led to the arrest of a driver with an outstanding felony warrant, officials said.

What we know:



Officers with the Cypress Police Department conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. During the search of his vehicle, authorities found:

Over 4 pounds of methamphetamine

6 ounces of fentanyl powder

6 ounces of heroin

Psilocybin mushrooms

Several hundred counterfeit fentanyl

Adderall and Xanax pills

Additionally, dozens of rounds of ammunition and over $7,500 were seized.

The suspect was arrested for various felony narcotics and weapons violations and was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cypress PD)