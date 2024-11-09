CVS workers ratify new contract

The Brief CVS pharmacy workers and technicians ratified a new contract with the pharmacy. Workers went on strike on Oct. 18, then announced the tentative agreement on Oct. 24. The new deal includes higher pay, health care benefits and more.



The union representing CVS pharmacy clerks and technicians has ratified a three-year contract with the pharmacy chain securing higher wages and improvements in health care plans for members.

The two sides announced the agreement Oct. 24 that ended a three-day strike.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 5, 135, 324, 648, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 voted to ratify the new three-year contract with CVS Pharmacy, the locals announced.

"Today, by ratifying this contract, CVS workers have secured significant wage increases for all workers, more secure staffing levels, and a more affordable health care plan for members who were struggling with the high cost of the company's health plan," the locals said in a statement released Friday.

"After countless hours at the bargaining table and a strategic strike in seven Southern California pharmacies protesting the company's illegal actions, the hard-working members of UFCW stood together for their families and each other and secured a strong contract.

"This contract is a concrete and direct result of the tireless work of the member-led bargaining committee. Together, our members are fighting for a more promising future, and this contract will help to achieve that goal."

According to union officials, the contract provides for:

Wage increases for all workers each year of the contract. Initial increases will be retroactive to July 7;

New longevity rates at 10 and 15 years resulting in wage increases of close to 20% over three years;

Elimination of two-tier wage scale for store associates and associate Rx classifications;

Increased health care bonus for employees who were struggling with the high cost of the company plan;

Protection of health benefits for those employees who are in the union-managed health plan.

The strike began Oct. 18 at selected stores.

"We're pleased to have reached a contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California," CVS said in a statement. "After months of good faith negotiations, we've aligned on a comprehensive benefit proposal that supports our colleagues' physical, financial, and professional health."

A CVS spokeswoman told City News Service that stores remained open and continued to serve customers and patients during the picketing.

Union leaders said they were protesting what they called unlawful activities that interfered with bargaining and prevented employees from reaching a fair deal. UFCW officials alleged CVS had engaged in illegal surveillance of workers, retaliated for union activities and prohibited workers from engaging in union activities. The allegations came as labor talks continued for a new contract to replace one that expired in June.