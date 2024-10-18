Thousands of CVS workers go on strike; allege unlawful labor practices

The Brief Pharmacy clerks and technicians walked off the job Friday. Workers are protesting what they call unlawful labor practices. Store officials insisted they've negotiated and already reached tentative deals with the union on key issues.



CVS pharmacy clerks and technicians walked off the job and onto picket lines at select locations Friday as their union pushes for a new contract and alleges unlawful labor practices.

CVS Pharmacy workers represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 in Southern California declared a strike at 7 a.m. Friday and began picketing at a store at 1701 S. Western Ave. in Los Angeles.

The union represents nearly 7,000 CVS workers, and its members last month voted to authorize a strike. Union leaders say they are protesting what they call unlawful activities that have interfered with bargaining and prevented employees from reaching a fair deal.

UFCW officials allege CVS has engaged in illegal surveillance of workers, retaliation for union activities and prohibiting workers from engaging in union activities. The allegations came amid continuing labor talks for a new contract to replace one that expired in June.

Roughly 3,500 Rite Aid workers in California are currently casting ballots in a strike authorization vote, and they could join CVS workers on the picket lines.

According to the union, the average CVS clerk makes less than $20 an hour and can't afford to buy insurance from CVS, a health insurance company. Pharmacy technicians, who are required to complete an extensive CVS Pharmacy Technician Training Program as well as satisfy all registration, licensing and state certification requirements, currently make only $24.90 an hour after five years, union officials said.

CVS officials said they were "disappointed" at the union's decision to call a strike.

"We've had more than a dozen good faith negotiating sessions with the UFCW over the last several months, including six since the contract expired in June," according to a company statement. "Over the course of these discussions, we've made progress on finalizing a contract, and have already reached tentative agreements that will increase the rate of pay for store associates, with additional increases for colleagues with 5+ years of service and colleagues with 10+ years of service.

"In addition, we've agreed not to reduce any benefit they currently have and offered to increase the amount of money CVS Health contributes toward the cost of health insurance for those enrolled in company-sponsored health insurance. There's more to do, but we're committed to working together. We look forward to reconvening with UFCW to continue negotiations on Wednesday, October 23, and hope to finalize an agreement soon."