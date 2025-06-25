ICE reacts to Cudahy vice mayor's 'disgusting' comments calling on 'cholos' to defend streets

The Brief The union representing Los Angeles police officers has called for the resignation and prosecution of Cudahy Vice-Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez. This demand stems from a deleted social media video where Gonzalez allegedly encouraged street gangs to confront federal immigration agents. Gonzalez is reportedly facing a federal investigation in connection with the video.



Calls are growing for Cudahy vice mayor Cynthia Gonzalez to resign over a controversial video where she summons local gang members to defend their territories against ICE agents.

"Where all the cholos at?"

What we know:

"I wanna know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles. 18th Street, Florencia. Where's the leadership at?... Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you... Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now trying to help out and organize," Gonzalez said in the now-deleted TikTok video.

"Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing," Gonzalez said. "If you're not showing up right now, trying to help out and organize, I don't want to hear a peep out of you once they're gone."

"Whoever is the leadership over there, just get your f*** members in order," she allegedly said towards the end of the video, which was shared publicly last week before it was deleted.

Several Facebook comments on her page were also deleted, as Gonzalez confirmed she was under investigation by federal the FBI.

Gonzalez allegedly wrote, "I need a lawyer. The FBI just came to my house." Adding, "It was about a TikTok that I made that went viral. Literally a TikTok."

In another post Gonzalez allegedly wrote that she, "believes this is a First Amendment rights issue."

Gonzalez, who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles Community College District board, could not be reached for comment.

Local response

What they're saying:

The nearby Mayor of Huntington Park, Arturo Flores, tells FOX 11 he condemns the video.

"She’s a personal friend," said Mayor Flores. "I know her. I know she wouldn’t call for violence. Words are important. You have to be careful with what you say and how you say it."

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which is the union that represents Los Angeles police officers, called for the immediate resignation and prosecution of Gonzalez.

"What Ms. Gonzalez urged and taunted these specific gangs to do in her social media post puts police officers and other law enforcement professionals at greater risk. Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal. She should resign and she should be prosecuted if what she called for broke the law."

According to the LAPPL, both gangs "have a known history of murdering police officers." The organization referred to the 1998 killing of LAPD Officer Filberto Cuesta by an 18th Street gang member and more recently, the 2022 murder of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos by several Florencia gang members.

"The 18th Street and Florencia street gangs are notoriously dangerous Los Angeles-based criminal enterprises. They rule their `turfs' through intimidation, violence, and murder, and finance their operations through the sale of narcotics and illegal firearms, prostitution, and protection rackets," the statement read.

The city of Cudahy issued a statement Tuesday distancing itself from the video.

"The city of Cudahy is aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media. The comments made by the vice mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the city of Cudahy," according to the statement.

Federal response

What they're saying:

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement, "Per FBI policy, I am unable to confirm or deny an investigation. Generally speaking, of course, the FBI condemns any calls for gang violence or targeting of law enforcement with violence."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security condemned the comments.

"The comments made by the Vice Mayor of Cudahy, CA, Cynthia Gonzalez, are despicable. She calls for criminal gangs -- including the vicious 18th street gang -- to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement," the department said in a Tuesday evening post on X.

"This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers. (Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi) Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Federal investigation

What's next:

Federal sources confirm with FOX that Gonzalez is under investigation for the comments.

In a statement, a senior ICE official called Gonzalez' comments "disgusting."

"Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez calling for the vicious 18th Street Gang and others to fight federal law enforcement on the streets of Los Angeles is disgusting. This type of dangerous rhetoric from elected officials in California is fueling violence against those enforcing our nation’s laws who are already facing a 500% increase in officer assaults," the statement read.

"A roving gang of murderers, rapists and drug peddlers are not going to protect American communities. ICE and federal partners are working to protect public safety every day, contrary to the lies spread by disingenuous elected officials."

ICE crackdown continues

Big picture view:

Federal agents continue to ramp up an immigration crackdown after receiving directives from President Donald Trump to set up their efforts in Democratic-run cities.

Those raids were preceded by Trump deploying thousands of additional National Guard troops to the area in response to massive anti-ICE protests across the region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Trump over the move, and a lower court originally sided with Newsom, saying Trump's move was likely unconstitutional.

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.

In addition to downtown LA, Santa Ana also became a hot spot for demonstrators where some protesters have clashed with law enforcement.

One of the latest raids occurred in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon after agents detained six people at a bus stop.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

