Crowds gather to watch Former President Trump at rally Saturday night in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on Saturday night for first campaign-style event since leaving the White House in January.

He's trying make good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment.

Trump will be speaking at the Lorain County Fairgrounds not far from Cleveland, and he's coming to support a former White House aide, Max Miller.

Miller is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

