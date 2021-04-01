Crews battling fire in Santa Clarita, parts of 5 Freeway shut down
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Crews are working to take down a fire at in the Santa Clarita area.
Firefighters are responding to a call of a blaze near the 5 Freeway. Parts of the freeway are being shut down as firefighters work to take down the blaze.
Officials did not say what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
