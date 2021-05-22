Crews battle structure fire in Pacoima

Firefighters were waging a defensive battle Saturday afternoon to put out flames that engulfed an automotive shop in Pacoima compromising the building's corrugated roof and burning vehicles.

RELATED: 40 motorhomes destroyed after large fire erupts in Riverside County

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. at 9833 N. San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The cinder-block building was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said. Several vehicles were on fire and a nearby structure was threatened, he said.

Advertisement

There were 87 firefighters on the scene, he said.