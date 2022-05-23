Crews put out brush fire near 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A brush fire that broke out near the 60 Freeway in the Diamond Bar area Monday has been extinguished, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the department, reports of the fire came in around 11:30 a.m. Monday, with crews arriving on the scene shortly thereafter.

The fire broke out near the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near the 71 Freeway. The fire was burning on a ridge above the freeway and was headed uphill to nearby homes, according to FOX 11's Stu Mundel. One LA County fire helicopter was on the scene dropping water to put out the blaze.

Forward progress on the fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. There were no reported injuries. No structures were damaged.

Two lanes of the 60 Freeway were closed nearby because of a tractor-trailer fire.