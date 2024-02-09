Crew of 10 rob North Hills marijuana dispensary; 4 arrested

A smash-and-grab robbery at a marijuana dispensary in North Hills didn't go as planned… as many as 10 suspects were seen fleeing from the scene.

The robbery occurred Friday around 2 a.m. in the 16700 block of Schoenborn Street.

Police say at least 10 suspects smashed the glass window and made entry into the dispensary, grabbing five plastic bins full of cannabis.

Once police arrived on scene, the suspects got into two vehicles and fled the scene in different directions. However, two suspects were arrested at the dispensary.

One vehicle was spotted on the 405 freeway. Police say at one point the vehicle pulled over and dumped a bag, believed to be filled with stolen items, on the freeway.

The other vehicle led police to South LA. During the police chase, the suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed. They fled from the scene again but were quickly arrested.

In total, four people were arrested; one is believed to be a minor.