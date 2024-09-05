Creative Arts Emmys presenters to include Jamie Lee Curtis, Brie Larson

Jamie Lee Curtis, Brie Larson and Parker Posey were among the luminaries announced Thursday as presenters for the second night of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies this weekend.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be presented in two ceremonies this coming Saturday and Sunday nights at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. An edited version of the ceremonies will be shown Sept. 14 on FXX.

The Television Academy announced Thursday that Curtis, Larson and Posey will serve as presenters during Sunday night's event. They will be joined by Patrick Brammall ("Colin from Accounts"), Néstor Carbonell ("Shogun"), Michael Cyril Creighton ("Only Murders in the Building"), Harriet Dyer ("Colin from Accounts"), Alex Edelman ("Alex Edelman: Just for Us"), Devery Jacobs ("Reservation Dogs"), Aria Mia Loberti ("All the Light We Cannot See"), Desi Lydic ("Desi Lydic Foxsplains," "The Daily Show"), Courtney McBroom ("Lessons in Chemistry"), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("St. Denis Medical"), Adam Pally ("Mr. Throwback"), Sagar Radia ("Industry"), Judy Reyes ("High Potential"), Giovanni Ribisi ("Strange Darling"), Sophie Skelton ("Outlander"), Phillipa Soo ("Doctor Odyssey"), Austin Stowell ("NCIS: Origins"), Luke Tennie ("Shrinking"), Allison Tolman ("St. Denis Medical"), Damon Wayans Jr. ("Poppa's House") and Jimmy O. Yang ("Interior Chinatown").

Display of Daytime Emmy Trophies at The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on April 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Expand

For Saturday night's event, LeVar Burton, Hannah Waddingham and Lucy Liu lead the list of presenters. Also set to present are Olympic breaker B-Boy Victor Montalvo, Garcelle Beauvais ("Tempted by Love"), Jonathan Bennett ("Finding Mr. Christmas"), Mike Birbiglia ("The Old Man and The Pool"), Dani Bowman ("Love on the Spectrum"), Maksim Chmerkovskiy ("So You Think You Can Dance"), Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"), Mark Cuban ("Shark Tank"), comedian Matt Friend, Nikki Glaser ("Nikki Glaser: Some Day You'll Die"), Lori Greiner ("Shark Tank"), Robert Herjavec ("Shark Tank"), Derek Hough ("Dancing with the Stars"), David Isaacman ("Love on the Spectrum"), Daymond John ("Shark Tank"), Phil Keoghan ("The Amazing Race"), Kristen Kish ("Top Chef"), Jane Lynch ("Weakest Link"), Ariana Madix ("Love Island; Vanderpump Rules"), Katie Maloney ("Vanderpump Rules"), Tig Notaro ("Tig Notaro: Hello Again"), Abbey Romeo ("Love on the Spectrum"), Masi Oka ("Blue Eye Samurai"), Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank"), Melissa Peterman ("Finding Mr. Christmas"), and Fisher Stevens ("Beckham").

The Prime Time Emmy Awards ceremony will be held Sept. 15 and televised live.