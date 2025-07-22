Major crashes involving melons, trash on 5 Freeway snarl traffic

Two major traffic crashes - one involving scattered melons and the other leaving a large pile of trash on fire - have shut down roads on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights and Tustin Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A large 18-wheeler, a semi-truck carrying a load of melons, overturned on the transition road Monday just after 11 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the collision, a hard closure of the transition road was requested and implemented.

The incident blocked at least one lane, making it impassable for other vehicles.

A diesel spill was reported but has since been contained, with no hazardous materials (hazmat) team needed for the cleanup.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) assisted by shutting down the Mission Road on-ramp to southbound I-5.

A SigAlert was issued due to the significant traffic disruption and has since been extended to account for ongoing recovery efforts.

Cleanup operations are estimated to take about four hours in total, with the transition road expected to remain closed for at least another two hours from the current time.

Meanwhile in the Tustin area, a garbage truck apparently lost its load, which caught on fire on the northbound 5 Freeway at Fourth Street. The incident happened in the middle of the 5 Freeway right by the 55 Freeway.

At this time, two northbound lanes are open while crews work to put out the fire and clear the trash. A SigAlert remains in effect.

What we don't know:

The causes of both crashes are under investigation.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Authorities have not said when roads will reopen.