Crane overturns on powerlines near PCH in Malibu

A crane toppled onto power lines in Malibu Wednesday, and crews are working to get the crane operator out of the vehicle.

Reports of the incident came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Las Flores Canyon Road near Pacific Coast Highway. Video from SkyFOX showed the crane on its side on the side of the road with a power pole laying across the road, and split over the crane vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crane operator is still in the vehicle. Fire crews are waiting for the power lines to be deactivated before they approach.

Las Flores Canyon road is closed from PCH to Hume Road while crews work to clear the area.