Coyote alert: Here's why sightings are increasing across Southern California
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - As coyote breeding season approaches in Southern California, local officials are warning residents to prepare for a significant increase in sightings.
Breeding season and urban activity
What we know:
Coyote breeding season typically occurs between late January and March, which leads to increased movement as the animals seek out mates and additional food sources.
While coyotes are native to California and play a vital role in controlling rodent populations, they are also known to target small pets and, in rare instances, humans.
In April 2022, a 2-year-old girl was attacked near the Huntington Beach Pier by a coyote, prompting police to intervene and the city to establish a formal management plan.
Understanding the surge
Local perspective:
In response to the 2022 attack and the challenges of urban wildlife, the city of Huntington Beach issued its Coyote Management Plan.
This document aims to help the community coexist safely with the animals. According to the plan, rodents like mice, rats, and gophers make up the majority of a coyote's diet, meaning they act as a natural pest control.
However, urban environments offer unnatural attractants such as unsecured trash, fallen fruit, and pet food that draw coyotes closer to homes.
Risks and seasonal impact
Why you should care:
January marks the official start of coyote mating season in Southern California.
During this time, coyotes become more territorial and active during the day as they seek mates and secure denning sites.
Understanding their behavior now can prevent tragic encounters with pets and help your community coexist safely with urban wildlife.
Safety tips
What you can do:
If you encounter a coyote or want to secure your home, wildlife experts from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommend the following:
- Practice "Hazing": If a coyote approaches, do not run. Stand your ground, wave your arms to look larger, and shout firmly, "Go away, coyote!" Use noisemakers like whistles, air horns, or even banging pots and pans to reinforce their natural fear of humans.
- Secure the Perimeter: Ensure trash cans have tight-fitting lids and remove any fallen fruit or standing water from your yard. Clear away thick brush or woodpiles where coyotes might try to establish a den for the upcoming pupping season.
- Protect Your Pets: Keep cats indoors and always walk dogs on a short leash, especially during dawn and dusk. Avoid using retractable leashes, which offer less control during a sudden encounter.
- Remove Food Temptations: Never feed coyotes (intentionally or accidentally). Stop feeding pets outdoors and birdseed that spills on the ground, as it attracts the rodents that coyotes hunt.
Reporting coyote incidents
What's next:
If there is an immediate life-threatening emergency or a person is being attacked, call 911 immediately.
For non-emergencies and aggressive behavior reporting, you can call the following local resources:
LA County
- Who to Call: Agricultural Commissioner (Aggressive Behavior)
- Phone Number: 626-575-5462
LA City
- Who to Call: Animal Services Hotline
- Phone Number: 888-452-7381
Orange County
- Who to Call: OC Animal Care (Business Hours)
- Phone Number: 714-935-6848
Riverside County
- Who to Call: Department of Animal Services
- Phone Number: 951-358-7387
All Regions
- Who to Call: CDFW (Human Biting Incidents)
- Phone Number: 888-334-2258
Online Report
- Who to Call: CA Dept of Fish and Wildlife
- Link: Wildlife Incident Reporting
The Source: This report is based on information from the City of Huntington Beach and seasonal wildlife data and safety advisories from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Los Angeles Animal Services.