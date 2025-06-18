COVID 'razor blade throat' in California: What to know about variant NB.1.8.1

The Brief A new COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, is being monitored by the World Health Organization. A key symptom associated with this variant is an extremely painful "razor blade throat." Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against this variant for symptomatic and severe disease.



Health officials are warning of the symptoms of a new COVID-19 variant detected in California and other states.

The variant, which is being monitored by the World Health Organization, was first detected in China back in January.

Here's what you need to know.

What is NB.1.8.1?

What we know:

This new variant of COVID-19 - also referred to as "Nimbus" - appears to be more easily transmissible, but not more virulent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant made up an estimated 37% of cases in the U.S. during a two-week period ending on June 7.

It generally doesn't make people sicker than other variants, Fox News' senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital.

At this time, the variant is classified as a "variant under monitoring" by the WHO, which means it currently isn't a major threat but is spreading.

Stanford’s Clinical Virology Laboratory confirmed one of the first cases of the variant in California on April 17 in the GISAID COVID-19 database, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

What is "razor blade throat?"

What we know:

"Razor blade throat" is one of the symptoms reported by people with the variant.

Patients have been reporting extremely painful sore throats, with some comparing the sensation to swallowing razor blades or glass.

"I’ve just had the new variant and the sore throat was awful!" said one person on a Reddit thread. Started scratchy and went downhill from there.

"I had a sore throat last Saturday night, started sort of just scratchy, then progressed into not being able to swallow and kept me up all night," commented another user.

The sore throat is caused by the direct infection of the cells of the throat, causing irritation, Kenneth Perry, M.D., an ER physician in South Carolina, told FOX News Digital.

What are other NB.1.8.1 symptoms?

What we know:

While the CDC has not yet outlined specific symptoms for the NB.1.8.1 variant, they appear to be similar to those of earlier COVID variants, according to health officials.

The following are common COVID symptoms, per the CDC:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Congestion or a runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Where are cases reported?

What we know:

The WHO says the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and western Pacific regions.

WHO said due to the new variant called NB.1.8.1, cases are increasing again, but said the public health risk remains low.

The WHO said some western Pacific countries have reported increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations, but there’s nothing so far to suggest that the disease associated with the new variant is more severe compared to other variants.

Who is at risk?

What we know:

According to the WHO, those who are particularly vulnerable include those aged 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised.

Can I still get free COVID testing?

What we know:

Increasing Community Access to Testing, Treatment and Response (ICATT), a federal program, continues to provide free COVID-19 testing to individuals without health insurance.

To find a location near you that offers free testing, visit testinglocator.cdc.gov/Search.

What about vaccines?

What they're saying:

According to the WHO, currently-approved COVID vaccines are expected to remain effective against this new variant.

In an online post dated Jan. 7, 2025, the CDC advises that everyone over the age of six months get the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, specifically the 2024-2025 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

It also suggests that people who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine, are aged 65 and older, are immunocompromised, live at a long-term care facility, are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, and/or want to avoid getting long COVID, should get the vaccine, especially.

RFK Jr. pulls vaccine guidance

The other side:

Last month, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, a controversial announcement made weeks before a CDC advisory panel was set to weigh in.

The announcement appeared to override longstanding CDC guidance that urges annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans aged 6 months and older.

Kennedy did not provide supporting documentation or specific risk-benefit data in his video statement. CDC officials declined to comment on the decision and referred reporters to HHS.

Health experts have warned that vaccine guidance should be grounded in peer-reviewed evidence and consensus, not unilateral executive action. However, Kennedy has pushed for a more decentralized approach to public health decisions since his appointment.