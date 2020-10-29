Couple threatens to sue OC yogurt shop over mask rule in new viral video

A couple threatened to sue a Mission Viejo yogurt shop after the co-owner refused to serve them because they were not wearing masks -- in accordance with state and county health orders.

The incident was captured on video Saturday at Frapys Yogurt, and it has since gone viral on Twitter, racking up more than 1.5 million views since it was posted on Wednesday.

The co-owner of the yogurt shop, Mariana Tabla, can be heard on the video explaining the store's mask policy to the couple.

The man replied by saying he has a "medical condition" and that if she refuses to serve him, she can be personally sued for violating a state law that prohibits discrimination by businesses.

"It will probably be the end of this business," the man said.

The woman then takes out her cell phone and starts recording the store owner.

"Your name is Mariana and you're refusing service. You’re discriminating, and you’re breaking the law, and you can personally be sued, you realize that?" the woman asks. "You take responsibility for that? Good to know. I got it on camera, and you will be personally sued."

When Tabla asks the couple their names, they refuse to give it to her.

"I don't have to tell you that," the woman said harshly. "You will be sued -- you're the one breaking the law."

The couple then left the store, as the woman said, "When all this goes away, if it ever does, we’ll never come back again."

Orange County has a mandatory face-covering requirement for service in all indoor spaces in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.