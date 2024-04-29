Country star Jimmie Allen says twins were conceived with a 'friend' while separated from his wife

article

Jimmie Allen cleared up confusion surrounding the birth of his twins last year.

The country star admitted he wasn't "together" with his estranged wife Lexi when his longtime friend Danielle became pregnant with their fraternal twins, daughter Aria and son Amari.

"I’ve known Danielle for years," Allen told Kathie Lee Gifford in an emotional interview shared on his YouTube channel. "Way before I became 'Jimmie Allen.' And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn’t with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn’t with her husband.

"But it’s interesting just watching how life happens, whether you plan it or whether you’re ready for it or not."

Allen explained, "Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren’t together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first," he said of the pair, which arrived in June 2023.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) (Getty Images)

The "Best Shot" singer and Lexi filed for divorce in April 2023. Shortly after the birth of his twins, Allen and his estranged wife attempted to work on their relationship once again.

She gave birth to their third child, a son named Cohen, in September. They also share daughters Naomi, four, and Zara, two.

Allen is also father to son Aadyn, nine, from a previous relationship.

He said that when the news of his twins' birth was announced, the truth soon turned into lies.

"I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere," he said. "These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.’ That couldn’t be farther from the truth.

"She’s not a superfan. She’s a friend. And she wasn’t with her husband and I wasn’t with my wife."

Allen added, "I am healing and growing for me and my children."

The country singer also recalled contemplating suicide after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

In May 2023, Allen's former manager accused him of alleged sexual abuse while they worked together. She has since dropped the suit against Allen. At the time, Allen apologized to his wife for "humiliating her."

Shortly after the lawsuit came to light, two additional women filed sexual abuse lawsuits, to which Allen filed counterclaims stating the encounters were consensual. He told Gifford that the damage was still done.

"It hit me. My life insurance covers suicide," he said. "I don't feel that way now, but in that moment, when you feel like you have nothing in the midst of a society where it's no longer innocent until proven guilty, you know you're guilty. She said this, so it must be true."

He's still battling depression and suicidal thoughts, but professional help has brought Allen into a different focus.

"After a few months, I started to look at the situation different," he said. "It went from, 'God, why is this happening to me?' to 'God, what am I supposed to learn?'"

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

