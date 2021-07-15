Could ketamine be the answer to depression?

Some say yes, including a local opera singer and a former Los Angeles Lakers star. The powerful drug is approved by the FDA for anesthesia, and has been used for many years.

But now, it's being used to treat depression. It remains a level 3 controlled substance since it can cause hallucinations and has been used illegally as a party or date rape drug.

Still, doctors can – and some do use it – in an off-label capacity to treat depression. We follow treatments at the Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles, where Dr. Steven Mandel treats opera singer Shira Thomas and former Laker and Clipper Lamar Odom.

What happens through treatment? What are the possible side effects and who shouldn’t even think about this option?

You can see Odom being treated, which was featured in the documentary, Lamar Odom: Reborn, the product of Lamar Odom Productions with well-known psychedelic medicine advocate, Zappy Zapolin.

You can also experience Shira Thomas’s incredible battle with depression and Ketamine-infused treatments, which have allowed her to return to Valley Opera and Performing Arts, the company she founded with her husband.

Please, do your research before undergoing any form of treatment. Ketamine infusions are not a do-it-yourself-at-home situation, they are only legal when monitored by a doctor and in a clinical setting. Those interested in learning more about Ketamine Clinics here in Los Angeles can click here.

Those interested in checking out Shira's work can click here.

Valley Opera and Performing Arts will host "The Best of Broadway" on August 28 and 29. The concert will feature Broadways favorites, performed with a 15 piece orchestra and 5 professional soloists, along with a local children’s choir.