Costco's new South LA store to be built below 800 new apartment units

Costco's newest California location will open in South Los Angeles - but it's going to look very different.

Real estate firm Thrive Living confirmed to FOX 11 its plan to convert an unused five-acre commercial site in Baldwin Village into a mixed-use complex with 800 residential units and the neighborhood's first Costco.

According to Thrive, Costco's new "state-of-the-art" store will feature fresh produce, healthy food options, optical services, a pharmacy, and delivery services.

Renderings shared with FOX 11 indicate 184 apartments - 23% of the total apartment rental units - will be dedicated to low-income housing.

The remaining apartments would be non-subsidized affordable and workforce housing available to renters with Section 8 vouchers, including families and seniors in South Los Angeles.

"Mayor Bass has declared a housing emergency in Los Angeles, and we’re answering the call," said Jordan Brill of Thrive Living. "Our company is focused on addressing the severe housing affordability crisis in Los Angeles, while also attracting retailers willing to make long-term commitments and deliver community-serving products and services that enrich the living experience for our residents and neighbors."

Thrive said it intends to file a full application for the planned building at 5053 Coliseum Street with the city soon, and added that Costco estimates the store will bring in 400 new jobs.

FOX 11 reached out to Costco for comment but has not yet heard back.

