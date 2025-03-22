Here's how much the 'American Dream' costs in Los Angeles

The Brief The "American Dream" costs more than $100,000 a year in all of the 50 biggest cities in the U.S., according to a new GoBankingRates study. The study looked at costs like mortgages, healthcare, car and grocery prices, and more. The "American Dream" costs the most in Washington, DC, while Los Angeles made the top 10.



The cost of the "American Dream" is going up, according to a new study released earlier this month.

For years, making six figures was held as the benchmark for being successful and living comfortably. But, a new analysis by GoBankingRates found that salary isn't enough anymore for any of the 50 biggest states in the U.S.

How much does the 'American Dream' cost in Los Angeles?

What we know:

At a minimum, the analysis found, someone would need to make $102,000 annually to afford the "American Dream" in the biggest cities across the U.S. GoBankingRates got their numbers by looking at things like mortgages and car, healthcare and grocery costs, among other metrics.

By the numbers:

So how does Los Angeles stack up against the other biggest cities in the country? According to GoBankingRates' analysis, the "American Dream" costs just under $160,000 in LA. That's the seventh-highest cost in the country, according to their metrics. Here are the full details:

Household income for the American dream: $159,496

Total annual cost of living: $79,748

Grocery costs per year: $9,433

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007

Child care cost per year: $34,964

SUGGESTED: How to save money at the grocery store: Survey found these top ideas

The ‘American Dream’ in California

Local perspective:

The good news for Angelenos, if you want to look at it that way, is that LA isn't even the most expensive city in the state, the GoBankingRates study found. The "American Dream" costs even more in San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, which ranked fourth, fifth and sixth-highest, respectively. Here's a breakdown.

San Francisco

Household income for the American dream: $172,340

Total annual cost of living: $86,170

Grocery costs per year: $10,565

Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

Child care cost per year: $34,964

San Jose, California

Household income for the American dream: $167,958

Total annual cost of living: $83,979

Grocery costs per year: $10,302

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

Child care cost per year: $34,964

Oakland, California

Household income for the American dream: $160,162

Total annual cost of living: $80,081

Grocery costs per year: $10,085

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761

Child care cost per year: $34,964

The most expensive cities

Dig deeper:

So who tops the list? Without Los Angeles and San Francisco, the rest of the most likely suspects round out the top. Washington, D.C., is the city where the "American Dream" costs the most, according to GoBankingRates. In the nation's capital, it will cost you nearly $190,000. Boston and New York City were second and third on the list.

Washington, D.C.

Household income for the American dream: $189,306

Total annual cost of living: $94,653

Grocery costs per year: $10,339

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165

Child care cost per year: $51,069

Boston

Household income for the American dream: $175,628

Total annual cost of living: $87,814

Grocery costs per year: $10,094

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685

Child care cost per year: $44,649

New York City

Household income for the American dream: $173,006

Total annual cost of living: $86,503

Grocery costs per year: $10,565

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656

Child care cost per year: $32,349

The full report can be found by tapping or clicking here.