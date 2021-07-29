Corvette police chase: Satellite security system credited with stopping Van Nuys pursuit

A satellite security system is being credited with stopping a police chase involving a stolen sports car.

A driver suspected of stealing the Corvette was leading California Highway Patrol on a chase in the San Fernando Valley around 1:15 p.m.

Typically when FOX 11 covers police chases, especially ones involving sports cars, there's always that fear of the pursuit turning into a high-speed chase.

But thanks to the OnStar security system, the chase ended peacefully in Van Nuys. Officers on scene said the security system automatically disabled the shiny purple car after it realized the Corvette was stolen.

CHP officers were able to place the police chase suspect in custody.

In addition to being charged with stealing the car, the suspect was accused of having an AK-47 with them.

