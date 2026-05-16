Feds bust sex trafficking ring in Southern California; 3 arrested

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The Brief Three individuals, including a registered sex offender, were arrested for sex trafficking an adult and a minor in Southern California. The suspects allegedly lured, exploited, and controlled the victims, eventually stalking and stabbing the adult victim after she escaped. The suspects were arraigned in federal court and face mandatory minimum sentences ranging from 10 to 15 years up to life in prison.



A registered sex offender from San Bernardino County and two co-conspirators have been arrested and arraigned on federal charges for sex trafficking two victims in Southern California.

What we know:

According to a six-count federal indictment returned by a grand jury on May 5, Tyson Jamerson, 43, of Colton, California—a registered sex offender also known as "West Coast" or "West"—conspired with two women to run a sex trafficking operation.

The co-conspirators are identified as Jaidyn Nyle Steinberg, 21, of Cherry Valley, and Ahliyah Monique Hinojosa Tavie, 20, of Eastvale.

In September 2025, Jamerson and Hinojosa allegedly recruited a minor victim from an area in San Bernardino known for commercial sex work.

Prosecutors state they took the minor to an Ontario motel, pressured her to use cocaine and marijuana, photographed her in lingerie, and forced her to work various commercial sex areas, known as "blades," before she managed to escape.

In a separate incident in November 2025, Steinberg recruited an adult female victim in Hollywood to work for Jamerson. Jamerson allegedly took the victim to an Airbnb in Ontario, strictly controlled her movements, forbade her from contacting family, and withheld all of her earnings under the false promise of helping her save for a car and an apartment.

When the adult victim escaped without paying Jamerson her final day's proceeds, Jamerson and Steinberg stalked her. Jamerson sent threatening messages via Instagram.

The abuse escalated in February 2026, when Steinberg confronted the victim at a Pomona blade, initiated a fight, and stabbed her in the stomach with a pocketknife, resulting in a deep wound that required hospitalization.

Timeline:

May 5, 2025: A federal grand jury returns a six-count indictment against the three defendants.

September 2025: Jamerson and Hinojosa recruit, drug, and exploit a minor victim in San Bernardino and Ontario before she escapes.

November 2025: Steinberg and Jamerson recruit an adult victim in Hollywood, holding her at an Ontario Airbnb and seizing her earnings.

February 2026: After the adult victim escapes, Jamerson sends threats over Instagram, and Steinberg tracks down and stabs the victim in Pomona.

May 15, 2026: The three suspects are arrested by law enforcement.

May 16, 2026: The defendants make their initial appearances and are arraigned in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

"The defendants preyed on a vulnerable child and young woman, who they lured with false promises, then sex trafficked them for defendants’ enrichment," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "This vile conduct will not be tolerated and we will aggressively prosecute anyone involved."

"The defendants arrested today not only sexually exploited their victims, but violently attacked them," said Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "The despicable crimes alleged in the indictment carry significant penalties, including life in prison. The FBI will never stop pursuing human traffickers, who prey on the most vulnerable among us."

What's next:

If convicted, Jamerson and Steinberg face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Because Jamerson is a registered sex offender, he faces an additional mandatory 10-year consecutive prison sentence for the felony offense involving a minor.

Hinojosa faces a 10-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence and a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.