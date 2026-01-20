Corona residents upset by video of animal control officers using force on dog

The Brief Some Corona residents say a video shows animal control officers using unnecessary force while removing a dog from a gated area near a youth center. Corona Animal Services & Enforcement disputes those claims, saying the dog was behaving aggressively and was transported safely and uninjured to the shelter. A resident who witnessed the incident says the dog was not aggressive, appeared to be injured, and was handled in a way she found distressing.



Some residents are outraged over a video they claim shows Corona Animal Services & Enforcement officers using unnecessary force and traumatizing a dog.

The city is refuting those claims about the dog that was reported to Corona Animal Services & Enforcement.

"That's why we recorded right away because, the way they were handling the dog, it just didn't look right," said Corona resident Sandra Novella.

Sandra says it all started last week when a dog was wandering around her apartment complex and was reported to Corona Animal Services & Enforcement by the apartment manager.

Next door to the apartment complex where the dog was spotted is a YMCA youth center. Sandra says children were not inside the gated area when the officers were trying to remove the dog.

She said she had hoped the dog would be taken safely to a shelter, but she says that's not what happened.

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some and hard to watch.

In the video, you initially see two handlers using what appears to be catch poles to restrain the dog.

Eventually, you can see a third officer in the video. At one point, the officers appear to drag the dog out of the gated area.

"I was crying just because the way they were approaching the dog and the way they got the dog, it was just really hard to watch," Novella said.

She claims the dog was barking but not acting aggressively.

In a statement posted on their social media platforms, Corona Animal Shelter said the large dog was inside a children's play yard at a child care facility and "behaving aggressively." The department claims the dog was "transported safely" to the shelter and found to be uninjured.

But some residents, like Sandra, disagree. She claims she saw blood on the ground where the dog appeared to be dragged.

"That's how I know the dog got injured," Novella said. "I think the way they picked up the dog just didn't seem right, it seemed really sad, and I think they need to find better ways to catch dogs that are on the loose."

If the owner is not found, Corona Animal Services & Enforcement says the dog will be available for adoption starting Jan. 24.

Corona Animal Services and Enforcement has since released the following statement on social media:

"On January 15 at approximately 4:16 p.m., Corona Animal Services officers responded to a report of a large dog behaving aggressively at a property in the 300 block of South Buena Vista.

The dog was located inside a children’s play yard at a childcare facility operated by a local nonprofit. With children present, officers acted with heightened caution to prioritize public safety.

We recognize that incidents involving animals can be concerning, and we remain committed to transparency, humane animal care, and continuous improvement.

The dog was safely transported to the shelter, examined by staff, and found to be uninjured and in good health. He is not microchipped, and efforts to locate the owner are ongoing.

The dog is listed on the Found Pets section of the Corona Animal Services website. If the owner is not located, the dog will be available for adoption beginning January 24, 2026."