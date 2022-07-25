Corona couple accused of stealing gas, mail in Chino Hills

A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.

Also inside the car, deputies recovered over 50 pieces of mail from residents in Chino Hills, Chino, Temecula, Murrieta, Corona, and Eastvale.

Navarro and Arroyo were arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on several charges including conspiracy to commit a crime.

Authorities are also working to notify all mail theft victims in connection with this case.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are urged to contact the Chino Hills Station (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com