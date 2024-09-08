3-year-old girl locked in car amid California heat wave dies

A 3-year-old girl is dead after she and her mother were reportedly found locked inside a car during a dangerous heat wave in Orange County.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the girl and her mother, a woman in her 40s, were found in the 1300 block of Fashion Lane around 4:20 p.m. after someone reported a medical emergency.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she died. Her mother was expected to be released Sunday, upon which she will be questioned by authorities.

It's unclear if she's facing criminal charges.

City News Service contributed to this report.