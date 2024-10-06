Cop fatally shoots man who stabbed him outside Santa Monica police station

A man who stabbed a Santa Monica police officer outside the department's headquarters building with a knife Saturday evening died at the scene after being shot by that officer.

The attack occurred about 5:20 p.m. Saturday outside police headquarters at 333 Olympic Drive, according to Lt. Erika Aklufi.

The officer was standing outside the front door of the station collecting information from a resident about an unrelated call when a man in his 30s confronted him, Aklufi said. The officer told the man he needed to wait while the officer spoke with the other person.

"Without warning, the individual attacked the officer while pulling a knife from his clothing," she said. "The suspect slashed and stabbed the officer. The officer immediately moved away and armed himself with his duty weapon. The suspect followed the officer continuing the knife attack as the wounded officer retreated around the corner of the building where the officer involved shooting occurred."

The officer suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken by patrol car to a hospital for emergency treatment, Chief Ramon Batista told reporters at the scene.

Officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics took over and pronounced him dead at the scene, Aklufi said. His name was not released.

The shooting was under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.