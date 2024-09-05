Construction worker trapped in deep trench at Los Feliz home

Crews are working to rescue a construction worker who got trapped in an 8-foot-deep trench at the back of a home in Los Feliz Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The ongoing rescue is happening at a hillside home in the 2300 block of North Catalina Street.

Firefighters said the man remains conscious and alert as he is trapped by soil "up to a point at or above his waist."

Footage from SkyFOX showed the man digging and helping firefighters. It appears the man has been stuck for over an hour.

"Firefighters and Paramedics have stabilized the trench walls, patient and overall construction site, to allow LAFD responders specially trained and equipped in confined space operations, to swiftly commence the high risk rescue within the trench," officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

