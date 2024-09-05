Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker trapped in deep trench at Los Feliz home

By
Updated  September 5, 2024 12:25pm PDT
Los Feliz
FOX 11

Crews work to rescue man in deep trench

For over an hour, dozens of firefighters are working to rescue a construction worker from an 8-foot trench.

LOS ANGELES - Crews are working to rescue a construction worker who got trapped in an 8-foot-deep trench at the back of a home in Los Feliz Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The ongoing rescue is happening at a hillside home in the 2300 block of North Catalina Street. 

Firefighters said the man remains conscious and alert as he is trapped by soil "up to a point at or above his waist." 

Man trapped in trench in Los Feliz

Crews are working to rescue a man trapped in a deep trench in Los Feliz.

Footage from SkyFOX showed the man digging and helping firefighters. It appears the man has been stuck for over an hour. 

"Firefighters and Paramedics have stabilized the trench walls, patient and overall construction site, to allow LAFD responders specially trained and equipped in confined space operations, to swiftly commence the high risk rescue within the trench," officials said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 