Construction worker killed at Orange County high school after bleacher collapses

The Brief A man was killed in a construction accident at Villa Park High School. The construction worker was killed when the bleachers in the gymnasium collapsed. Another construction worker was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.



One man is dead and another injured in a construction accident at Villa Park High School on Thursday, according to the Orange County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the school at 18042 Taft Avenue around 10:20 a.m. on a report that the bleachers in the gymnasium - which was being renovated - had collapsed, authorities said.

The construction worker died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said no students or staff were in the area when the accident happened.

The Orange Unified School District released a statement that read in part, "Our thoughts are with those affected by this heartbreaking accident."

Counselors are available on campus for students or staff who may need their services.