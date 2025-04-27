Conservative political group rallies in Beverly Hills

A conservative group organized a march in West Hollywood and a rally in Beverly Hills, drawing counter-protesters.

What we know:

The "American Restoration Tour" event was organized by the #WalkAway campaign, launched by Brandon Straka to encourage voters to leave the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 mid-term elections.

The march began at 1 p.m. at North Robertson and Santa Monica boulevards, with demonstrators followed by counter-protesters as they moved to Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills.

Once at Beverly Gardens Park, the counter-protesters largely dispersed, leaving a small group while several dozen conservatives awaited speeches.

Speakers included former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, former California state Senate candidate Joe Lisuzzo, and various entertainers and commentators.

Flags and banners displayed messages supporting Trump and conservative values.

At least one arrest was made.

The other side:

West Hollywood officials distanced themselves from the march, stating it was not a city-permitted event and expressing concerns about its contradiction to the city's core values.

The city emphasized respect for free speech while denouncing divisive language and actions.

Straka and his followers mocked the city's statement on social media, highlighting their message of political choice.

Local perspective:

The event sparked concern among West Hollywood residents and businesses, reflecting the city's commitment to community ideals and the potential for counter-protests.

