Confirmed tornado on ground near Fresno: NWS

A confirmed tornado was spotted near Fresno, California.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was reported over Biola in Fresno County at 2:19 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 21.

The report from NWS comes as parts of Fresno and Madera counties are under tornado warnings through 2:45 p.m.

NWS warns "flying debris will be dangerous" for those not able to shelter in place. The agency also warned mobile homes are in danger of getting destroyed, in addition to possible roof, window, and car damage.

As fo 2:30 p.m., officials have not announced any injuries related to the tornado.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.