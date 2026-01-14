Conditions improve at Whittier Narrows after FOX 11 investigation prompts cleanup at Los Angeles tunnel

The Brief Authorities say conditions at Whittier Narrows have improved significantly following a large-scale cleanup prompted by FOX 11’s exclusive investigation into crime, homeless encampments and tunnel activity. Federal and county crews cleared more than 230 encampments and removed nearly 20,000 cubic yards of trash, while officials say there is no current evidence of an active criminal operation in the tunnels. Officials credit media exposure for accelerating the cleanup and say continued monitoring will be necessary to prevent the area from reverting to its previous state.



Authorities say conditions have significantly improved at Whittier Narrows following a large-scale cleanup effort prompted by FOX 11’s exclusive reporting last fall, which raised concerns about crime, homeless encampments and activity inside a sprawling tunnel system beneath the area.

The original FOX 11 investigation, viewed more than 1 million times on YouTube, highlighted claims from sources familiar with the area who alleged criminals were using the tunnels to hide stolen vehicles, strip them for parts and evade law enforcement.

On Wednesday, FOX 11 went inside portions of the tunnel system as federal and county officials granted the station exclusive access to the area above ground, where crews have spent months clearing encampments and debris.

Inside the tunnels, conditions were dark, damp and hazardous. Warning signs posted by authorities caution of dangerous carbon monoxide levels deeper underground. While FOX 11 did not observe stolen vehicles during the tour, graffiti and debris indicated recent human activity.

An inside source previously told FOX 11 that stolen vehicles were showing up in the tunnels "at least once a week" prior to cleanup efforts in fall 2025.

Federal and county agencies say the area above ground has undergone a major transformation. According to officials, crews have cleared more than 230 homeless encampments and removed nearly 20,000 cubic yards of trash from Whittier Narrows since the investigation aired.

"We encountered 85 individuals, and 58 of them accepted services," said Trevor Snyder, a Los Angeles County program manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Adam Telle, assistant secretary with the U.S. Army, credited the media exposure for accelerating the cleanup.

"It was really the result of your reporting that we’re here today," Telle said. "The area was being overtaken by criminal activity and homeless encampments, and under President Trump’s leadership, we wanted to make sure it was taken care of."

Law enforcement officials acknowledge the tunnels have been linked to criminal activity in the past but say there is no current evidence of an active chop shop or organized theft operation.

"These tunnels have been used in the past to hide stolen vehicles," said Sgt. Matthew Coppes of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. "Since we started this project, we have not seen any of that."

Snyder said investigators did locate at least one piece of stolen equipment during inspections but nothing indicating a large-scale criminal enterprise.

"It wasn’t a big chop shop or a main ring of crime and theft," he said.

Aerial footage previously captured by SkyFOX showed a suspect in a stolen truck driving directly into a tunnel entrance during a police chase and escaping deputies, an incident that fueled long-standing concerns about the tunnel network.

On Wednesday, Whittier Narrows appeared noticeably cleaner and quieter than it did just months ago.

Authorities say continued monitoring and enforcement will be critical to ensuring the area does not revert to its previous state.

"Our focus now is making sure that once it’s cleaned up, it stays cleaned up," Telle said.