Deadly Compton double shooting under investigation

The Brief A man and woman were killed by gunfire in Compton late Monday night. Shots were fired following a crash in the parking lot of a strip mall. The suspect followed a woman inside a market where she was gunned down. After the woman was shot, the suspect died by suicide.



COMPTON, Calif. – Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating following a double fatal shooting in Compton.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 900 block of S. Central Avenue, at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard just after 11:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

The early stages of the investigation reveal a man and a woman were sitting in a car at Compton Plaza when the suspect arrived and crashed his car into theirs. When the man and the woman got out of the car, the man ran to a gas station as the suspect shot at him.

However, he was not struck by gunfire.

Meanwhile, the woman ran into a market where the suspect followed her and proceeded to shoot her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.

The relationship between the three people remains unclear and investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

The investigation continues and those with information were asked to contact the LASD.