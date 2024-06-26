Compton pool party shooting: $20K reward offered for info on killer

Hoping to generate tips from the public, investigators and relatives of the victim Wednesday touted a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to the killer of a 28-year-old man during a pool party in Compton.

Robert Abdelkader III was fatally shot around 7:45 p.m. June 7 at a home in the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard, near Mayo Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

Investigators said Abdelkader was hosting a pool party attended by as many as 200 people, when a group of people who were not party guests arrived, and shots were fired. Six people were struck by the gunfire. Abdelkader died, but the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Robert Abdelkader was shot and killed during a party at a Compton home on Friday, June 7. The shooter is on the run. / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff's officials said they do not believe that Abdelkader was specifically targeted in the shooting.

"Help me get this killer off the streets, because next time, he could kill again," Abdelkader's mother, Inez Tootie Adkins, told reporters at a late-morning news conference. "And it might be your son. It might be your brother, cousin, uncle, dad."

The victim's father, Robert Abdelkader Jr., added, "Please, let's stop this. Someone saw something. Someone say something. Someone do something."

Sheriff's officials said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips may be sent to www.lacrimestoppers.org.