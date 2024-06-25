9-year-old boy dies after car crashes into Metro bus near Compton

A 9-year-old boy who was among the four people critically injured in a collision involving a Metro bus and a car in the Compton area has died at a hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and San Pedro Blvd.

According to the fire department and the California Highway Patrol, four people inside a Hyundai Elantra were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the bus driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to the CHP, which is investigating the crash, the 9-year-old boy was a passenger in the Hyundai, which was driven by Rosa Corado, 41, of Los Angeles. Also riding in the Hyundai were two women, ages 35 and 40, the CHP reported.

"The juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the CHP said in a statement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 injured after crash involving Metro bus near Compton

Authorities withheld the name of the boy, pending notification of his relatives.

In a statement Monday, Metro said the vehicle collided with an eastbound Metro 127 bus.

SkyFOX

"The driver of the Metro Bus was transported to the hospital for minor injuries," CHP said. "There were no passengers aboard the Metro Bus at the time of the crash. The series of events leading up to this crash are still being investigated."

Witnesses to the crash are urged to contact Officer J. Munoz at the CHP South Los Angeles Area Office at 424-551-4000. Tipsters may also call the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3200.

City News Service contributed to this report